Community, state recovering from failed nuclear projects 2 years later

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Stephanie LaPratt is the camp host at Broad River Campground in Winnsboro.
The campground is a few miles south of the V.C. Summer site. In the last two years, the area has seen some dramatic changes.
“It’s been a big struggle I think for everybody,” LaPratt said. “There are businesses that have closed unfortunately. There are businesses that are struggling, hoping that it turns around quickly.”
The campground was home to many people working on Units 2 and 3 at V.C. Summer and their families. The campground was at capacity and had a waiting list when work was ongoing at V.C. Summer, according to LaPratt.
After SCE&G and Santee Cooper pulled the plug on the reactor projects, people left the campground after losing their jobs.
“It went from being 150 sites full to almost nothing very quickly,” she said.
The impact of what happened at V.C. Summer is still being felt outside of Fairfield County.
Dominion (formerly SCE&G) and Santee Cooper have said ratepayers shouldn’t expect any major increase in connection to the nuclear debt. Both racked up billions of dollars in debt from the failed projects. According to Santee Cooper’s website, after 2020, they plan on raising rates by no more than 7% over a period of time to cover a portion of the debt.
Officials at Dominion have said the company will be sending more than a million customers’ rebates.
LaPratt said in Fairfield County people are hopeful.
“Just because the community struggled for a bit a couple years ago,” she said, “we are getting back on our feet.”
