Authorities recover 30 guns, other stolen items in multi-county operation

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office recovered several guns and other stolen items that were taken in a burglary ring that spanned across 14 counties.
Officials executed the search warrant and recoered the following items Friday morning:
- 27 long guns
- 3 handguns
- 2 four-wheelers
- 2 generators
- A double-door refrigerator
- A chest freezer
- An air compressor
- Numerous cordless power tools
- Assorted gun accessories
- Ammunition
- Marijuana
Details are limited as officials from Orangeburg, Colleton, and Berkeley counties continue to investigate this matter.
However, officials did confirm multiple suspects were involved in this crime spree.
