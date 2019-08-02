Authorities recover 30 guns, other stolen items in multi-county operation

Authorities recover 30 guns, other stolen items in multi-county operation
After executing a search warrant, investigators from the Colleton County Sheriff's Office and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office recovered a large amount of stolen items including weapons and vehicles. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Emery Glover | August 2, 2019 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated August 2 at 4:30 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office recovered several guns and other stolen items that were taken in a burglary ring that spanned across 14 counties.

Officials executed the search warrant and recoered the following items Friday morning:

  • 27 long guns
  • 3 handguns
  • 2 four-wheelers
  • 2 generators
  • A double-door refrigerator
  • A chest freezer
  • An air compressor
  • Numerous cordless power tools
  • Assorted gun accessories
  • Ammunition
  • Marijuana

Details are limited as officials from Orangeburg, Colleton, and Berkeley counties continue to investigate this matter.

However, officials did confirm multiple suspects were involved in this crime spree.

**LARGE RECOVERY OF STOLEN ITEMS** A search warrant was executed this morning by Colleton County Sheriff's...

Posted by Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.