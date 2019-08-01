Sumter PD sets up hotline for Spanish speakers following incidents that targeted Hispanic men

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that can lead to an arrest. Police received a shots fired call just before 10:15 p.m. Thursday and responded to the 300 block of Bowman Drive where they found Diego Alonzo Teletor, 25, of Loring Drive, shot and killed outside of a home. Another man, Gregorio Zarate Chun, 46, of Bowman Drive, was found shot and taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he later died.