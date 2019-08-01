Sumter PD sets up hotline for Spanish speakers following incidents that targeted Hispanic men

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) -The Sumter Police Department has set up a hotline for Spanish speaking residents who may have information or concerns about recent armed robbery/attempted armed robbery cases in the city.
These incidents appear to have targeted men in the Hispanic community. One of those incidents led to the shooting deaths of two men Thursday outside of a home on Bowman Drive. Spanish-speaking residents can call (803) 305-7469 to talk with a Sumter Police Department officer.
Anyone with information also can call Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Non-English speakers will be switched to a call center for assistance. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by downloading the new P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices. A Spanish language option is available.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that can lead to an arrest. Police received a shots fired call just before 10:15 p.m. Thursday and responded to the 300 block of Bowman Drive where they found Diego Alonzo Teletor, 25, of Loring Drive, shot and killed outside of a home. Another man, Gregorio Zarate Chun, 46, of Bowman Drive, was found shot and taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he later died.
Witness accounts indicate the victims and others were standing outside of a residence when they were approached by three men wearing all black. The men pulled out handguns, began firing and then fled toward Dogwood Street. Earlier in the week police responded to two separate armed robbery calls of a resident in the Hannah Street area.
Police think the three incidents are not random and could be the result of a group or groups of individuals targeting Hispanic males. Teletor and Chun are from Guatemala. The Sumter Police Department is helping the family coordinate funding for their funeral arrangements through the S.C. Department of Crime Victim Compensation.
