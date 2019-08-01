Sumter County detention officer charged with receiving contraband

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - An officer employed at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center faces drug and contraband charges.
Police said Marquis Shannon got a package from another person in the parking lot of the jail in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 31.
Investigators found marijuana, heroin, cigarettes and cash inside the package.
Shannon was arrested and immediately taken to a different detention center where he’s being held on a $30,000 surety bond.
He faces numerous charges including possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of marijuana, contraband, conspiracy and misconduct.
“Our officers are held to a higher standard than the general public because of their decision to take the oath to uphold the law,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a press release.
Shannon was hired by the jail in May 2017. The status of his employment has not been shared.
