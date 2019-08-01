Roll up a sleeve with WIS10 to support hospital patients this summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The American Red Cross is facing an emergency need for blood and urges eligible blood donors to donate at the 14th annual Count on WIS Blood Drive on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Donors will have several opportunities to give blood and help save lives at various locations across the Midlands in Columbia, Lexington and Sumter.
“Right now, blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in,”executive director of Central SC chapter Rebecca Jordan said. “It’s blood on the shelves that helps patients during emergencies.”
Blood transfusions were critical to providing lifesaving care to Brandon Zinn, who nearly lost his life in a serious motorcycle crash. The 25-year-old suffered many injuries and lost his left leg. The experience changed his outlook on the impact of blood donation. He says he never thought about how blood transfusions make a difference.
“I’m immensely grateful because without their donations. I would not, could not be alive without it,”Zinn said.
All presenting donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt and $10 Visa gift card courtesy of Suburban Propane while supplies last. In thanks, all those who come to donate blood will also receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
Locations are:
Segra Park 1650 Freed St., Columbia SC 29201
Prisma Health Baptist - Parkridge 300 Palmetto Health Parkway Dr., Columbia, SC 29212
Lexington Urgent Care 811 West Main St., Lexington SC 29072
Spring Valley Presbyterian Church 125 Sparkleberry Ln., Columbia, SC 29223
USC Arts Building – Banquet Hall 190 Miller Rd., Sumter, SC 29151
To make an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Use sponsor code: WIS. Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.