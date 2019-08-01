Richland County Sheriff’s Department searching for man who exposed himself on COMET bus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for exposing himself on the COMET bus.
On July 23, the bus driver reported that the man was watching pornography on his cell phone and fondling himself while on the bus. When the bus driver asked him to stop, he refused. After exiting the bus, the man ran off into the woods. A short time later, he came out of the woods and was picked up by someone in a black SUV.
There have been multiple reports of similar incidents with this man.
According to officials. the man normally rides the bus on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. He gets on the bus at the Walmart on Forest Drive and gets out on Percival Road near Quail Run.
COMET associates are working with RCSD in an effort to identify, prosecute, and ensure the man can no longer ride on any COMET vehicle or be at any COMET bus stop or transit center.
“The safety and protection of our riders and our drivers is always our highest priority and we will maintain zero tolerance for improper behavior,” Executive Director/CEO of The COMET John Andoh said.
Anyone who has information about the man’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn the caller a cash reward of up to $1000.
