RCSD seeks man who assaulted convenience store clerk, stole cigarettes

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who attacked a store clerk and stole a carrton of cigarettes.
Authorities said the incident happened around at the Circle K located at 90 Clemson Road aroun 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The man entered the store and tried to go behind the counter. After being confronted by the clerk. The man pushed the worker and threw a tote container at him. The clerk suffered an injury to his face after being his by the container.
After attacking the clerk, the man ran out of the store and picked up a carton of cigarettes on his way out. Officials said the man left the store in a green, older model Ford Crown Victoria.
Authorities said the man stands 5-foot-10, weighs about 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and acid-washed jeans.
If you have any information about this man’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
