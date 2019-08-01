Police release 911 call that launched Samantha Josephson investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Samantha Josephson’s murder remains a bone-chilling reminder of the dangers people face when they use ride sharing services.
On March 29, 2019, the 21-year-old college student was out at a bar in Five Points with her friends when she called an Uber to go home. But when Josephson left the bar, she got into the wrong car.
She was never seen alive again.
Her body was found in a remote area about 70 miles from Columbia.
Just one day after her disappearance, police arrested Nathaniel David Rowland and charged him with murder.
Police are starting to release some more details of their investigation.
WIS obtained a 911 call placed by one of her roommates on Saturday around noon, about 10 hours after she was last seen. (Hear the entire call in the video at the top of this story.)
In the call the friend sounds rather aloof, but tells a dispatcher she is worried because Josephson missed work that morning.
“She still hasn’t made it home,” the friend said. “Her phone’s dead. We don’t think she like went home with like a guy or anything. Like we’re like actually like worried.”
After giving the 911 dispatcher details of Josephson’s appearance, police came to the apartment to take a missing person’s report.
Josephson, who was from New Jersey, was set to graduate from the University of South Carolina in May. The university awarded her a posthumous degree.
Police say the public should always either ask the driver’s name, or ask the driver to tell them their name when getting into an Uber or Lyft.
