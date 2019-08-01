Pastides reflects on his legacy, leaves advice for his successor, and reveals plans for the future

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s the end of an era at USC as Dr. Harris Pastides ends his tenure as the University's 28th president.
The last 11 years have included a lot of accomplishments and a few challenges. He sat down for his final TV interview with Judi Gatson to talk about his legacy and what’s next.
Tributes have been flooding social media, all thanking Dr. Harris Pastides. Some words used to describe him and his style of leadership would be "admirable, integrity, unifier.”
Judi asked what one word he would use to describe his legacy?
“Loving the students,” Pastides said. “I still do I feel very paternal, parental toward every gamecock student when they hurt, I hurt, when they have joy, I am jubilant as well.”
When he stepped into the leadership role at the state's flagship university, Pastides admits he felt unprepared. He says it took time to build bonds of trust.
Pastides explained, “that didn’t happen in years 1,2,3,4. It takes a long time to develop trust and find out who you are as a leader and have people believe in you.”
Building that trust with students, faculty, staff, and alumni has led to some pretty amazing things.
Pastides remembers, "the day I woke up and learned that the honors college of South Carolina have been ranked number one among all the great universities in the land and were still number one, that was a pinch me I’m dreaming moment. The way that we include increased our graduation rates for African-American and white students, we are one of the few universities that have the same graduation rates for both, amazing!”
And he says investing the time to build those critical relationships also allowed him to make some tough decisions.
Reflecting on his time at USC, Pastides said, “I think my best years for the recent ones because when you know, you can make tough decisions and we made many, we put markers on the Horseshoe commemorating the contributions of the enslaved people who worked here, that was not easy to do."
You won’t hear any regrets from Pastides. But if he could get one "do-over" it'd be the new student center in Carolina Coliseum.
“If I could wind the clock back but I really don’t have regrets but I would’ve pushed that order sooner.” He goes on to say, “I would’ve worked the board to tell them to come to the Russell house at 11 p.m. on a Tuesday night and notice that there’s not one empty room where students are meeting or doing other things, we’ve got to expand that so we’re behind in that one area. That something I would’ve pushed a little harder.”
Pastides’ proud of his long list of accomplishments but after 11 years says it’s time for a change.
"If we could've had an occasional Monday night off or a Sunday evening off to catch up and restore but it moves so quickly that we were beginning to miss our families."
He realizes it may not be an easy transition for the Gamecock family but believes President Caslen deserves the time and space to create his own vision.
“I’d be the first to agree that the process was not the greatest, it hit a hitch and maybe more than that,” Pastides said. “But that’s not his fault. I mean he is who he is. He deserves an opportunity to lead. I know him from a former life, I chaired the Division I board for the NCAA he was a member of my committee, we often sat next to each other, he’s funny, affable, Wright, very likable so my advice is to give them a chance get to know him he’s going to sink or swim on his own but nobody wants to start a presidency with a strike or two strikes against him so give them a 0 - 0 count and let’s see where he can take us all.”
How does Pastides want people to remember his legacy?
He hopes it will be as, “nice people, love the students, left it all on the field or on the court and were authentic, had integrity.”
And when they leave Columbia Pastides says he's going to indulge in not figuring out everything right away.
He's already captivated by the thought of taking an extended trip to the Greek Isles and Paris with his lovely wife this fall.
He lights us at just the mention of her name, "I'm so vulnerable with her, we wake up together she wants me up and point me in the right direction, gives me a peck on the cheek."
And when the time is right, the Pastides will be back finding new ways to serve Carolina.
He assures, “the love, the affection and the respect that’s not going away. Love the university, continue being a great gamecock, be a better husband father, and grandfather do work in the community and let’s see where it takes me”
Dr. Pastides told Judi his favorite number is 117,662 the number of students who have graduated at USC during his tenure.
He says if he ever hits the lottery playing that number, he's giving all of back to USC to freeze tuition forever.
During the interview, he also answered the question about whether he might ever run for elected office, the big event he’s going to hate missing, and a cute story behind the Pastides portrait you.
You can watch the full interview below:
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.