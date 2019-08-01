Pastides reflects on his legacy, leaves advice for his successor, and reveals plans for the future

“I’d be the first to agree that the process was not the greatest, it hit a hitch and maybe more than that,” Pastides said. “But that’s not his fault. I mean he is who he is. He deserves an opportunity to lead. I know him from a former life, I chaired the Division I board for the NCAA he was a member of my committee, we often sat next to each other, he’s funny, affable, Wright, very likable so my advice is to give them a chance get to know him he’s going to sink or swim on his own but nobody wants to start a presidency with a strike or two strikes against him so give them a 0 - 0 count and let’s see where he can take us all.”