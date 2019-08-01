Pastides bids an emotional farewell to UofSC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After calling the University of South Carolina home for the last 11 years, Dr. Harris Pastides handed over the reins to incoming president Bob Caslen on Thursday.
Thursday marks Caslen’s first official day on the job, just a few weeks after the Board of Trustees voted to approve his presidency. The process was deemed controversial by some after Gov. Henry McMaster called board members encouraging them to support Caslen’s candidacy.
Caslen arrived at the Osbourne Administration Building early Thursday morning to settle into his new office and role.
Before doing so, he spent some time Pastides and his wife Patricia, who are stepping away from academia to enjoy more family time.
“I’m going to practice being a better husband, father and grandfather,” Pastides said. “I think I am OK, but I have neglected them a lot over the years.”
Caslen and Pastides spoke about the transition, what to look forward to and some of the ins-and-outs of the university. The men shared a handshake and a hug, signifying the beginning of a new era at the university.
“My job is to pick up this university from where Harris was and take it to the next level,” Caslen said. “Whatever we need to do and whoever we need to work with, I’m prepared to do that. I’m all in! I’m excited and I can’t wait to get started.”
The Pastideses spent time hugging fellow university employees, close friends and student body president Luke Rankin. Afterward, they climbed into their Mini Cooper, a staple on the UofSC campus, and drove away.
The pair say they plan to spend some time at their new home in Folly Beach and dedicate more time to each other and their extended family. They also plan on taking an extended European vacation this fall.
Caslen said some previous commitments will take him out of the country for speaking engagements later this month, but he plans to return in time to welcome students back to campus for the fall semester.
