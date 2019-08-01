NOMA Time Capsule unveiled by North Columbia Business Association

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The North Columbia Business Association, along with Studio 2LR, announced the unveiling of the NOMA Time Capsule and Robot Trail this morning.
NCBA said the goal of the event was to highlight the past, present, and future of the NOMA community.
During the celebration, the NOMA Time Capsule was be buried. The capsule was meant to capture and preserve the uniqueness of the Columbia region today for future generations.
The event was also meant to celebrate the bright future of the region by introducing new businesses that are growing and revitalizing the area.
Organizers wanted to shine a light on the rich history as well as the fresh, artistic side of the region by introducing the NOMA Robots trail.
The trail also highlighted several significant businesses and sights while also highlighting what is new and next for the region.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.