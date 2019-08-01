Neighbors concerned that rumored closure of Columbia grocery store could put them in a food desert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents in a downtown Columbia community are on edge after hearing rumors the Save-A-Lot supermarket may be closing. The Columbia Housing Authority owns that grocery store and last night at a public hearing on the budget residents voiced their concerns.
This grocery store sits in the same area near the Allen Benedict Court housing, and if the Save A Lot closes, these neighbors will be in a food desert.
That’s when a low-income community of more than 500 people doesn’t have a supermarket or large grocery store within a mile.
“If they care enough for their people, for this community, they’ll keep the Save a Lot,” said Columbia Housing Authority resident Vickie Burton.
Columbia Housing Authority residents and concerned neighbors were hoping to get some answers regarding the status of the store at Tuesday evening’s public hearing at the Cecil Tillis Center, but housing authority representatives said the meeting wasn’t the proper forum to have a full discussion.
“This would not be the appropriate venue in which to address the save a lot because this is a public hearing for the public housing annual plan,” said Columbia Housing Authority Board Chairman Ernest Cromartie, III.
“If now isn’t the time, when will that be,” questioned a member of the audience.
Some customers say the shelves in the store don’t look as stocked as usual, which has fueled the rumors.
We caught up with Ivory Mathews, the agency’s new housing director. She says the housing authority hasn’t made any decisions on the Save-A-Lot, but they’re currently assessing all of their properties, and how much it costs to sustain them.
“We’re always going to do what’s in the best interest of our residents that we serve, as it results to expanding those opportunities beyond affordable housing,” Mathews said. “At the extent that the housing authority can do so. We have to stay true to our core mission and what the federal resources allows us to do. We cannot extend beyond those parameters.”
Mathews tells us the evacuation of Allen Benedict Court residents near the grocery store has also affected the store’s productivity.
“Any professional is going to tell you that when you lose, probably, 700 individuals close to a grocery store, it does have some impact certainly on the foot traffic that used to enter that store,” she said.
Community members say they fully understand the challenges of balancing a budget, but cutting off the fresh produce and other goods available at the Save-A-Lot would be like cutting off a lifeline.
“It’s not right to treat people like that,” said neighbor Judy Riley. “We’re as one. No matter what color you are. The color of your skin, it doesn’t matter. You need to help people. You say you’re going to help people and that’s what you’re there for, then do that! This young lady, Ms. Ivory, I think she’s going to do a good job because she’s going to get rid of a bunch of them that need to be gone.
When asked about a future date for when residents would be able to openly voice their concerns, leaders said that meeting has not yet been scheduled.
Mathews has been meeting with neighborhood residents in the Columbia Housing Authority. Last night’s public hearing was her first public event addressing residents since she took over the position of director from Gilbert Walker.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.