Motorcyclist killed trying to pass car on Farrow Road in Blythewood

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Blythewood on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened just after 4 p.m. on Farrow Road at Hobart Road in northeast Richland County, police said.
The driver of the motorcycle, 20-year-old Justin Stillinger, of Columbia, died at the scene, the coroner said.
Police said the driver of a car was trying to make a left turn when Stillinger attempted to pass the car in a double yellow zone. That’s when the motorcyclist ran into the driver’s side of the car, officers said.
The driver of the car was not hurt.
Stillinger died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.