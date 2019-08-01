Man took part in ‘sextortion scheme,’ posed as women, sent nude pics to service members, attorney says

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina prisoner has been sentenced for his role in a "sextortion" scheme, according to United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon.
Jimmy Dunbar, Jr., age 37, of Bishopville, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and extortion.
Evidence presented to the court showed Dunbar was involved in a scheme to extort and defraud Department of Defense service members.
During the course of the scheme, Lydon said Dunbar posed as females on a dating app and began communicating with service members. Posing as the females, Dunbar sent nude photographs of young females to the service members and solicited nude photographs in exchange, Lydon said.
Dunbar then posed as the females’ fathers, claiming the service members were in possession of child pornography and threatening to have them arrested if they did not pay money, according to Lydon. Lydon said the service members then transferred funds electronically to Dunbar’s associates. Dunbar utilized money mules, including a co-defendant, who would receive the extorted funds via wire transfer directly from the service members, then transfer the money to Dunbar and other inmates, according to Lydon.
From September 2016 to January 2017, Dunbar received approximately $29,598 in extorted funds, which investigators said traced to at least 17 victims. At the time of the scheme, Dunbar was serving a 30-year sentence for murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and arson at the Lee Correctional Facility.
United States District Judge David C. Norton, of Charleston, sentenced Dunbar to a total of 46 months in federal prison, to be served consecutive to the 30-year state sentence he is currently serving. There is no parole in the federal system.
