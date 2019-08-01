FIRST ALERT: Tropical Update

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
Things are starting to really heat up in the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas of interest in the Atlantic.
A tropical wave developed in the Caribbean earlier this week. The current location north of the island of Cuba. The wave is currently unorganized and impacting portions of Cuba, The Bahamas and southern Florida. Development is not expected in the next 48 hours, based on current forecast guidance, it appears the wave will merge with a front that is moving off the US coast over the weekend.
The system will be absorbed by the front and inclement weather will move out to sea. A stronger tropical wave has now developed in the Atlantic and is now located about 1000 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The National Hurricane Center is calling it “Invest 96L”.
The hurricane hunters will investigate the system and give us additional information. As for now, there is a 70% chance of tropical formation in the next five days. Based on the latest model guidance gradual strengthening and development is expected after the weekend. The current movement is to the west at about 15mph. Environmental conditions will help the system develop early next week.
Here is a list of the 2019 Hurricane Names. The next available name is Chantal.
