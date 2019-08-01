First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms for your weekend; also watching the tropics

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. We’re watching an area of low pressure located west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. It has a 70% chance of tropical development over the next five days. In fact, the system could strengthen into a tropical depression east of the Lesser Antilles by the weekend. However, the National Hurricane Center Outlook says that environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for additional development once the low approaches the Lesser Antilles by early next week. We’ll keep an eye on the system.