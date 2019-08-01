First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms for your weekend; also watching the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep your rain gear handy! We’re tracking more rain and storms, even for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few isolated/scattered showers and storms are possible tonight. We could also see patchy fog overnight. Lows will be in the low 70s.
· Rain chances go up to 50 to 60% Friday through your weekend. Some heavy downpours are possible.
· High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Friday through Sunday.
· More showers and storms are in your forecast Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the near 90.
· We’re also keeping a close eye on the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect a warm night. Low temperatures will fall into the low 70s. A few isolated/scattered showers and storms are possible. We could also see areas of patchy fog develop late. Be careful on the roads.
A front will drop into the Midlands Friday through the weekend and then stall. That front will be the focus of showers and storms, especially each afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Of course, we’ll keep an eye on it. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
A few showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Rain chances go down a bit by the middle of the week. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. We’re watching an area of low pressure located west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. It has a 70% chance of tropical development over the next five days. In fact, the system could strengthen into a tropical depression east of the Lesser Antilles by the weekend. However, the National Hurricane Center Outlook says that environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for additional development once the low approaches the Lesser Antilles by early next week. We’ll keep an eye on the system.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Isolated Showers Early (20%). Patchy Fog Late. A Warm Night. Lows in the lower 70s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers & Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Storms Around (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs near 90.
