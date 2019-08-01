First Alert Forecast: Rain Chances Going Up Today Through The Weekend

August Weather Is Right On Time
Hot, humid and afternoon storms make up the forecast for much of August around these here parts! Welcome to August. Look for a mix of sun an d clouds the next several days with a good chance of afternoon through evening showers and thunderstorms. Before the storms it will be muggy, high humidity readings along with temperatures Near 90 to the Lower 90s
Some of these afternoon storms could dump a heap of rain! Rainfall totals could be anywhere from 1-3” today through the weekend.
Weather Highlights:
- Hot and more humid with Highs in the 90s and a Heat Index in the upper 90s
- Scattered storms Today – Sunday
- Some storms will contain heavy rain and gusty winds
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs Middle 90s. Rain chance 40%
Tonight: Any showers and thunderstorms ending by 9PM. Otherwise, fair. Low Near 70
Friday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs Lower to Middle 90s
