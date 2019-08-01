Federal fugitive task force arrests suspect wanted for shooting and attempted murder in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A suspect wanted for four counts of attempted murder and shooting into a business has been apprehended in Gwinnett County, Georgia.
On May 10, 2019 Kevis Devon Price allegedly shot numerous times at a car occupied by four individuals, two of which were small children in car seats, as they were leaving the Helena Community just outside the City of Newberry. The hail of bullets also went into a business located in the City of Newberry nearly striking customers.
A federal fugitive task force tracked Price to a residence in Gwinnett County, just outside of Atlanta, Ga. Price and an accomplice refused to come out of the residence prompting a SWAT response from the Gwinnett County Police. After a standoff, Price was taken in custody. He was also in possession of a stolen firearm taken from the City of Newberry.
Kevis Price has been extradited back to SC where he is currently detained in the Newberry County jail on a number of charges.
