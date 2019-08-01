Coroner: Man’s death not related to crash on I-20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the driver who was found dead following a crash on I-20 that happened Wednesday.
According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, 48-year-old Marcus Wilson of Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened near mile marker 72 just before 12:30 p.m.
Officials said Wilson’s vehicle left the roadway and hit a guard rail.
The coroner’s office has not determined the cause of death as they await more test results. However, officials determined the death was not related to the collision.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.
