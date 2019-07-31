Town of Kershaw awarded $1.8M grant to improve water infrastructure

KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Kershaw has been awarded $1.8 million to improve water infrastructre to protect local businesses from future flooding.
The United States Department of Commerce announced the award from the Economic Development Administration will be matched with $470,020 invested locally.
“I am really pleased that we are able to meet the needs of the citizens of Kershaw who were hit very hard by Hurricane Irma,” said Senator Lindsey Graham. “The entire delegation worked together, and I really appreciate my colleagues, Kershaw Mayor Mark Dorman, and the Trump Administration for helping make this possible.”
With this grant, officials anticipate improvements will be made to the wastewater system making it more resilient to natural disasters.
The project is funded under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. Under that act, Congress appropriated $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance program funds for disaster relief and recovery following Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. This disaster relief also covers wildfires and other natural disasters that happened in 2017 under the Stafford Act.
