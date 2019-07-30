Summerville nursing home facing two pending lawsuits and DHEC violations

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville nursing home is facing two pending lawsuits.
One claims a resident died from reckless treatment and care. The other claims a staff member gave a woman the wrong medication which led to an accidental overdose.
Court documents state the incidents happened at Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center.
A notice of intent to file a lawsuit was submitted last week claiming that this center failed to provide proper care to a resident that lived there from 2012 to 2017.
The suit says the woman suffered emotional harm and eventually died. The court documents say the center failed to appropriately supervise and monitor this woman's vital signs and failed to document and notify physicians of changes in her condition.
In February of 2019, DHEC investigated complaints of residents receiving medication late.
As a result, a DHEC report says there were more than 2,000 pages of documents on late administration and late charting of resident medications.
The report states a staff member said documentation did not prove that residents received late medication, but instead that staff charted them late.
The other pending lawsuit relating to what doctors are calling an accidental overdose was filed in May of 2019.
It claims a different woman was given five medications that were meant for another resident. Those medications include Morphine, Amitrityline, Gabapentin, Ropinirole and Zoloft.
The intent to file suit paperwork says the incident happened in November of 2018.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) followed up with an investigation.
The report states the woman was given her roommate’s medication.
The suit says Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center did not notify the hospice care nurse until about nine hours later and did not sent her to the hospital.
When alerted, the hospice care nurse reported that the woman was very lethargic.
The suit says someone called EMS later that day and the woman was admitted for an accidental overdose along with another infection.
According to court documents, the woman returned to the nursing home the next day and then a month later she fell in the bathroom.
The court documents also claim that the center did not have appropriate supervision.
We’ve reached out to the Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation center for a comment and the attorneys for the plaintiff.
We have not heard back at this time.
The most recent state health department investigation was on July 18, 2019 that was completed after a complaint that staff covered up 30 missing oxycodone tablets from April of 2019.
The report says state health officials made an unannounced visit and determined that the facility noted that 20 tablets were missing from a resident’s medication, but on the day of the investigation they did not have documentation that the tablets were reported missing to the department of health within 24 hours of the incident.
