South Carolina political experts say expect heat during second debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina political experts and strategists say they are expecting a passionate and engaging debate Wednesday night.
"There will be heat in the political kitchen tonight," said Antjuan Seawright South Carolina political strategist.
In the lead up to the second night of debates, Former Vice President Joe Biden, who will be in the center of the stage as the front-runner, told a group of people at a fundraiser, "I'm not going to be as polite this time."
This comes after a tense back-and-forth with Senator Kamala Harris on Biden's stance on federally-mandated school busing.
The two will be next to each other on the stage Wednesday night.
"Vice President Biden is ready but our team is ready to expect the unexpected," said Joe Biden's South Carolina Communications Director Paige Hill.
Senator Harris' team echoed similar statement saying she will show she is a candidate that can take on Donald Trump on the stage tonight.
Other than Biden, Harris, and Sen. Cory Booker, everyone else on the stage Wednesday is at risk of not making it to the next round of debates.
The Democratic National Committee requires candidates to hit at least 2 percent in at least four key polls as defined by the DNC, and also to have at least 130,000 unique donors in at least 20 unique states to make it on the September stage.
Seawright says those on the chopping block may also be the unexpected flamethrowers on the stage.
