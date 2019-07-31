SC Military daughter places 3rd worldwide for outstanding grades

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a big honor for a 6th grader in Sumter, who stands out for her academic performance.
Rising 6th grader Bree Dippold of Hillcrest Middle School in Dalzell placed 3rd out of 1000 students worldwide, as part of the military's Exchange Stores "You Made the Grade" program. At a ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base today, Bree was recognized for her excellent performance.
For her academic efforts, she won 500 dollars. The prize is meant as a way to recognize students who rise above circumstances to achieve in the classroom.
Military families can face challenges, as many move from town to town, and parents can be deployed. Getting good grades through it all is no easy task. But Bree made the grade, and then some. She says her best subject is math.
"I find it really easy," Bree admitted.
Overall, since the year 2000, the program has passed out 200 awards totaling $550,000.
The award came as a surprise to her, and her parents. She racked her brain trying to figure out how she won, asking with a laugh, "How is this even possible?"
She was clearly grateful to win.
When asked what she would buy with her newfound cash, Bree said she would "probably spend it on shoes, cleats, video games, and school supplies." Those cleats, by the way, are for soccer.
This deserving student, the daughter of a military family, now the proud recipient of 500 dollars just in time for the new school year.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.