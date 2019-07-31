Police make quick arrest in Sunoco robbery caught on camera

Harold Heath is being held on a $8,000 bond.
By Laurel Mallory | July 31, 2019 at 1:37 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 1:45 PM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Just one day after a man robbed a Sunoco in Lexington, police took a suspect into custody.

Officers tracked down Harold Greg Heath, 58, of Lexington, on Tuesday night.

It was Monday when surveillance cameras captured a man holding up the Sunoco, appearing to hold a weapon under his t-shirt while taking money from the cash register.

Police said they received a lot of tips which helped lead them to Heath.

He’s being held on a $8,000 bond. If he is released, the court will mandate he check into an alcohol/drug rehabilitation center.

