Police make quick arrest in Sunoco robbery caught on camera

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Just one day after a man robbed a Sunoco in Lexington, police took a suspect into custody.
Officers tracked down Harold Greg Heath, 58, of Lexington, on Tuesday night.
It was Monday when surveillance cameras captured a man holding up the Sunoco, appearing to hold a weapon under his t-shirt while taking money from the cash register.
Police said they received a lot of tips which helped lead them to Heath.
He’s being held on a $8,000 bond. If he is released, the court will mandate he check into an alcohol/drug rehabilitation center.
