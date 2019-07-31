Officials: No foul play suspected following fire that destroyed, damaged homes on Founders Lake Court

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - After completing their fire scene investigation, the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined no foul play is suspected after a fire took place on Founders Lake Court.
Officials determined the fire started in the area of the HVAC unit at 12 Founders Lake Court. The fire made its way up the exterior wall of the home to the attic and roof. From there, it spread horizontally to homes nearby on either side.
The fire, according to the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office, destroyed homes and damaged two others.
Investigators could not tell exactly what started the fire, but the investigation is still open pending the examination of other possible ignition sources.
