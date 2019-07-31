Driver killed in I-26 crash involving semi identified

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) -The coroner has identified the man who was killed in a wreck on Interstate 26 on Monday.
Police said the man’s vehicle and a semi collided on I-26 West near Broad River Road just before noon that day.
Benito Santiago Alejandro, 19, of Irmo, died at the scene, the coroner said.
Alejandro died of massive blunt force injuries.
WIS originally reported Alejandro was riding a motorcycle. The coroner said he was on a two-wheeled vehicle, but it was not a motorcycle or a moped. Officials said they aren’t sure what the vehicle was.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating what caused the crash.
