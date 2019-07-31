Man wanted in connection with several stolen phones from Orangeburg business

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man caught on video stealing several phones at different times from a business.
“This individual in every direction around him but the one that counted – up,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We even had witnesses who reported these actions to the store management.”
The first incident occurred on July 26th, around 12:50 p.m. A man wearing a blue shirt was seen on security video entering Spectrum Mobile on North Road. He was then seen on video removing an iPhone X.
On July 29th, around 11:30 a.m., the suspect was seen in the store again.
According to witnesses, he was wearing a burgundy-striped white shirt with an orange shirt underneath, black pants and black sneakers with a white stripe.
During this incident, an iPhone XR and an iPhone 8 Plus were taken. Another phone was damaged when the suspect attempted to take it from its security base.
As the suspect attempt to leave store an alarm went off allowing staffing and customers to notice him.
Officials believe he possibly entered a vehicle being driven by another individual.
The stolen and damaged phones have been valued of nearly $3,500.
If you have any information on the subject or the driver, you are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
