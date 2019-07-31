Man suspected of stealing West Columbia Police car and crashing it faces over 10 charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who is suspected of stealing a West Columbia Police Car and crashing it multiple times could spend 30 years behind bars if he’s convicted.
26-year-old Mark Donovan Barlow had his bond hearing this morning after he was released from the hospital yesterday afternoon.
The incident turned into a multi-part chase before police were able to arrest Barlow on Monday afternoon. Barlow faces more than 10 charges in West Columbia and Cayce. He faces two counts of burglary, three counts of breaking in vehicles, grand larceny, and failure to stop on police command from West Columbia.
He also faces a second DUI conviction, driving under suspension, hit and run, indecent exposure, resisting arrest, and possession of a stolen vehicle from Cayce.
West Columbia Police said they first received a call from a resident on Brooks Avenue about a suspected burglary.
The West Columbia Police responded, and they said they saw Barlow on White Avenue as he ran into the woods.
Assistant Police Chief Scott Morrison said the officer left his vehicle and ran after Barlow. He says Barlow quickly circled around and stole the police car.
He says there were three separate crashes before the cruiser landed in a ditch near the Edenwood Shopping Center.
Morrison says Barlow got into the police car through an open window. The keyless remote was not in the car, but the cruiser was still running so it was still drivable.
“The car doesn’t necessarily get cut off because if you are right there on top of the guy you have a lot going on in that vehicle you are talking over the radio and the emergency equipment you are trying to organize people that are there,” Morrison said. “You have a lot going on. So the officer bailed out of the car very quickly because at the time he thought he was going to get him pretty quickly. If the window had been up the car wouldn’t have been able to go anywhere.”
Morrison says Barlow was fully clothed when police first saw him near the woods but witnesses told officials he was partially naked, not wearing any pants when he started running.
