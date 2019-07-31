Man suspected of stealing West Columbia Police car and crashing it faces over 10 charges

“The car doesn’t necessarily get cut off because if you are right there on top of the guy you have a lot going on in that vehicle you are talking over the radio and the emergency equipment you are trying to organize people that are there,” Morrison said. “You have a lot going on. So the officer bailed out of the car very quickly because at the time he thought he was going to get him pretty quickly. If the window had been up the car wouldn’t have been able to go anywhere.”