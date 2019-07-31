Lattimore among 9 chosen for UofSC Athletics Hall of Fame

Lattimore among 9 chosen for UofSC Athletics Hall of Fame
South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore finds a hole in the Missouri defensive line to pick up a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012. (AP Photo/Brett Flashnick) (Source: Brett Flashnick)
By Emery Glover | July 31, 2019 at 10:40 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 10:44 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former University of South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore highlights the latest class to be inducted into the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame.

Lattimore, who was picked in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, owns the program record for rushing touchdown (38) and touchdowns scored (41). Currently, the Byrnes product is sixth all-time on the school’s rushing list with 2,677 yards. Lattimore now serves as the director of player development for the Gamecocks football team.

Joining Lattimore are Gary Binfield (swimming), Kristi Coggins (women’s golf), Rashad Faison (football), Joe Grugan (football, baseball), Cally Plummer (volleyball), Jim Schaper (track & field), Derick Urquhart (baseball), and Harry Wolf (boxing, football, basketball, track & field).

The induction ceremony will take place on October 17 at The Zone at Williams-Brice Stadium. They will also be recognized on October 19 when the Gamecocks take on Florida.

Ticket information for the ceremony will be announced at a later date.

