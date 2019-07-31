Gamecocks to hold Fan Appreciation Day on August 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On August 10, fans will have an opportunity to meet University of South Carolina athletes from teams that will compete in fall sports.
Players from the football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, and volleyball teams will be on hand for this year’s Fan Appreciation Day at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Football Indoor Practice Facility.
Fans will be able to compete in interactive football drills on the field and get autographs from their favorite players. Fans are reminded not to bring items for the student-athletes to sign. Players will only be able to sign official South Carolina Athletics team posters that will be provided at the event.
The event will run from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and parking will be available for free at Gamecock Park.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.