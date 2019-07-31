First Alert Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and storms ahead!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grab your umbrella! We’re tracking more showers and storms in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect warm conditions tonight. Lows will be in the 70s. An isolated shower or storm could develop early. Once we lose the daytime heating, the storms will dissipate.
· Rain chances go up to 40 to 50% by Thursday through early next week. Some heavy downpours are possible.
· High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect a warm night. Low temperatures will fall into the low 70s. An isolated shower or storm could develop early, but once we lose the heating of the day, the showers will go away.
Our storm chances will increase Thursday through early next week. In fact, rain chances will be around 40-50% for your weekend. The showers and storms will mainly be scattered in the afternoons and evenings. Some of the rain could be heavy. Of course, we’ll keep an eye on it. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will also be humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
Rain chances go down a bit by the middle of the week. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. We’re watching two areas. One is located near the Bahamas. It has a 10% chance of tropical development over the next five days. The other area we’re watching is southwest of the Cape Verde Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. It has a 60% chance of tropical development over the next five days.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Isolated Showers Early (20%). A Warm Night. Lows in the lower 70s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. PM Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs near 90.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs near 90.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Storms Around (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
