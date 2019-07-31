First Alert Forecast: They Are Back! Afternoon Storms Returning

Our Dry Days Ending As Widespread Rain/Storms On The Way
Rain chances will be going up over the next few days as we return to more humid conditions and a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High pressure will move to the East and we’ll start to tap Gulf and Atlantic moisture into the state. Add a strong August sun and we’ve got hot, humid and wet conditions.
Isolated storms today will become more numerous by Thursday through the weekend. Highs will cool down to near 90, however with high humidity it will feel hot and sticky. 1-3” rain totals can be expected between Today and the weekend.
Weather Highlights:
- Hot and more humid today with isolated late day storms
- Scattered storms Thursday – Sunday
- Some storm will contain heavy rain and gusty winds
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs Middle 90s. Rain chance 20%
Tonight: Any showers and thunderstorms ending by 9PM. Otherwise, fair. Low Near 70
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs Lower to Middle 90s
