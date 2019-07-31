Dominion customers to receive refunds as part of class-action settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion customers will receive refunds following the settlement of a class-action lawsuit, according to company officials.
The decision comes after the utility company agreed to a settlement in a class-action lawsuit. The refund will come either in the form of a bill credit or cash.
A settlement for the lawsuit filed against SCE&G regarding the failed VC Summer project was reached in November. A judge decided in June that more than 1 million customers will split $146 million, which is the largest private class-action settlement in state history.
Dominion later took over SCE&G in January.
Officials with Dominion said bill credits will begin to apply to the following billing cycle once the company gets the information they need from a claims administrator.
