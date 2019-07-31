All lanes of I-20 E reopened after deadly crash near I-77 interchange

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly crash closed two lanes of Interstate 20 East in northeast Columbia for about two hours Wednesday.
It happened around 12:15 p.m. near Exit 72 of I-20 East, near the interchange with I-77. By 2:20 p.m., all lanes had reopened.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said only one car was involved.
Troopers said one person has died. That person’s name and their cause of death has not been released.
Traffic was very backed up in the area and it could take some time for that to clear.
Highway Patrol is investigating what caused the crash.
