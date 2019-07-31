Authorities seek suspects wanted for breaking into vehicles, stealing truck

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Batesburg-Leesville are investigating several vehicle break-ins that occurred Tuesday morning.
According to officials, the suspects went down several streets looking for unlocked vehicles. The vehicles they were able to get into were rifled through and valuable items were stolen.
Officials also said a white 2010 Ford F-150 Supercrew with South Carolina license tag number LLK 843. Authorities said the truck was also unlocked with keys left inside.
If you have any information regarding these break-ins, please contact the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department at 803-532-4408.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.