UofSC President Pastides to reflect on time, memories at university

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the past 11 years, Dr. Harris Pastides has led the University of South Carolina through a tremendous period of growth.
As President of the state’s flagship university, Pastides cultivated a unique relationship with students, faculty, and alumni that truly exemplifies what it means to be a Gamecock. Before he leaves campus to embark on new adventures in retirement, Pastides is sitting down with Judi Gatson to talk about his legacy and what’s next.
We also want to hear from you. What do you think his legacy will be at USC? What do you want him to know before he officially retires?
If you have a selfie with President Pastides, feel free to share your pictures here and be sure to tune in Wednesday night.
