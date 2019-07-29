Two arrested in ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ multi-state robbery case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of robbing four banks in at least three states was arrested at a hotel in Charlotte Sunday, officials say. A second person, who officials say was the suspect’s “accomplice,” was also arrested in the case.
The first robbery occurred at the Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on July 20. The second robbery happened three days later at the M&T Bank located in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, officials say. The third robbery happened at the Southern Bank located in Ayden, North Carolina on July 24, and the fourth robbery took place on Friday at the BB&T in Hamlet, North Carolina
The FBI dubbed the suspect the “Pink Lady” Bandit and offered a $10,000 reward for information in the case.
FBI officials arrested 35-year-old Circle Baez and 38-year-old Alexis Morales in connection with the bank robberies. Agents say they received evidence that led them to identifying Baez as the woman who robbed the banks. Morales was an accomplice to the crimes, officials say.
The pair was located at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites on West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte Sunday. Investigators are trying to determine why they were in Charlotte.
“We don’t know if they were traveling through Charlotte, if they stopped on their way somewhere else, or if perhaps they were considering a bank robbery in this area,” said the public information officer for the FBI, Shelley Lynch.
Baez and Morales were taken to the Pitt County Detention Center in Greenville, NC, on a $4 million bond each. So far, the two have been charged only in the bank robberies in North Carolina.
Baez is also being charged by the Carlisle Police Department. Both suspects are likely facing additional charges.
Baez was on probation for DUI charges in Pennsylvania during the time she’s accused of robbing banks.
According to the press release, the suspect showed the teller a note demanding money in each of the three robberies. She was dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit” by the FBI because she carried a distinctive pink handbag in at least two of the robberies.
