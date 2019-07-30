SC Democrats will be watching the debates, but what are they hoping to see

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The majority of South Carolina Democratic voters plan to watch the second round of debates, according to a new poll from Firehouse Strategies and Optimus.
71% of voters say they plan to watch, and that number is consistent among millennials, voters 55 and older, and other key demographics like African American voters.
Almost half of all South Carolina Democratic voters say healthcare is their top issue, according to a recent Monmouth University poll. But that same poll finds 65% of these Palmetto State Democrats are willing to set their issues aside for a candidate they believe can defeat President Trump in the general election.
In response to the policies proposed by the Democrats, the Republican National Committee attacked the candidates. “At the end of the day, voters know that President Trump and Republican policies have delivered for South Carolinians,” said Joe Jackson, RNC spokesman for South Carolina.
On the stage, the first night will be Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Gov. Steve Bullock, Former Rep. John Delaney, Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, and Marianne Williamson.
On the second night Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Andrew Yang, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Michael Bennet, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Gov. Jay Inslee will debate.
