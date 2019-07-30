RCSD: Bar on Decker Boulevard relinquishes license to sell alcoholic beverages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, the Mi Casita Sports Bar and Lounge relinquished its license to sell beer, wine, and other alcoholic beverages, according to officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
In the last three years, officials said deputies have responded to more than 50 complaint calls at the venue located at 2205 Decker Boulevard ranging from alcohol violations to other violent crimes including multiple shootings and a murder that took place in 2017.
Authorities provided Mi Casita with the chance to rectify all the violations, but RCSD officials said those violations have not been fixed.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue, along with RCSD, filed an emergency hearing to revoke the license for Mi Casita after the venue had several complaints.
The Department of Revenue plans to move forward to have the license completely revoked although Mi Casita has agreed to shut its doors.
