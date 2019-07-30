RCSD arrests woman after taking more than $45K from relative’s bank account

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County have arrested 40-year-old Kizzy Davis after she took more than $45,000 from a relative bank account.
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to TD Bank located on the 4800 block of Forest Drive regarding a bank fraud claim on April 26. Bank employees said Davis claimed she needed to have power of attorney over her relative’s account. The relative, who accompanied Davis to the bank, also had access to a church bank account. Davis told the bank employees the church had been dissolved and needed to transfer money out of the church account to her relative’s account.
Afer receiving power of attorney, Davis transferred $114,820.27 to her relative’s account and later used $45,350 of that money for personal reasons. That money was withdrawn between Feb. 4, 2019, to May 21, 2019. Money was withdrawn using multiple ATM transactions and used for car rentals and hotel reservations.
Davis has been charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and obtaining a signature of property by false pretenses.
She was booked and processed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on June 25.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.