RCSD arrests woman after taking more than $45K from relative’s bank account

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to TD Bank located on the 4800 block of Forest Drive regarding a bank fraud claim on April 26. Bank employees said Davis claimed she needed to have power of attorney over her relative’s account. The relative, who accompanied Davis to the bank, also had access to a church bank account. Davis told the bank employees the church had been dissolved and needed to transfer money out of the church account to her relative’s account.