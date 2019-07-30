Lexington man, woman arrested for drug activity at motel on Airport Boulevard

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man and a woman were arrested earlier this month after members of the multijurisdictional Lexington County Narcotics Enforcement Team responded to complaints of drug activity at a motel.
Mark Jonathan Jeffcoat, 39, has been charged with trafficking meth, possession of a schedule IV narcotic, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession of marijuana within close proximity of distribution amounts of a Schedule II narcotic, and possession of ecstasy.
Sandra Katherine Raphael, 30, has been charged with possession of a schedule IV narcotic, possession of schedule II narcotics, distribution of meth and possession of ecstasy.
“Agents made contact with Jeffcoat at the Knights Inn on Airport Boulevard July 16 and found a trafficking amount of meth, a digital scale and more than $1,000 on his person,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Agents found out which room Jeffcoat had reserved and made contact with Raphael, who was also staying in the room.”
Officers obtained and executed a search warrant on the room after they saw packaging materials and a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance in plain view.
Jeffcoat and Raphael were arrested at the motel. They have been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after posting bail.
