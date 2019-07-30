Lexington man wanted for armed robbery of Sunoco gas station

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for community assistance in identifying a male who was involved in the armed robbery of the Sunoco gas station.
At approximately 7:40 p.m., on July 29th, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Augusta Road for an armed robbery that had just occurred.
When officers arrived, they spoke to an employee who stated that a male had entered the store and reached over the counter to take money from the cash drawer.
When the employee began to push the robber away, he made a threat that he would shoot her while his hand was under his shirt holding what appeared to be a weapon.
The suspect is described as a white male in his mid to late 40s, 6′0 and 250 pounds.
He was wearing a sleeveless blue t-shirt, white shorts, and flip flops. He left the scene driving a dark gray or silver Nissan sedan.
Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect involved in this incident, please contact Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514 or contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
