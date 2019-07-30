Have you tried all the spots on Columbia’s Margarita Mile?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is famously hot in Columbia this summer and what’s a better way to cool off than with a delicious margarita - if you’re of age of course!
The site “Only In Your State” found that if you traverse around historic Main Street you can hit 5 completely different spots for delicious margaritas within the same mile! So we of course had to try it out for ourselves. The 1.2 mile walking tour will take you about 25 minutes to complete (if you don’t stop for a drink) and features the best of Main Street, The Vista and right by the State House as well.
Here’s the 5 spots, in order, so you can make your own walking tour:
START
1. Tio’s Mexican Cafe and Cantina
Address: 921 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC, 29201
Featured drinks: Pineapple margarita, margarita towers (trust us, you need friend for this one)
2. Monterrey Mexican Restaurant
Address: 931 Senate Street, Columbia, SC, 29201
Featured drinks: Supremo margarita, Pomegranate margarita
3. Coa Agaveria y Cocina
Address: 823A Lady Streer, Columbia, SC, 29201
Featured drinks: COA margarita, Tequila Smash
4. Cantina 76
Address: 1301 Main Street, Columbia, SC, 29201
Featured drinks: Strawberry-basil margarita, Skinny margarita
5. The Whig
Address: 1200 Main Street, Columbia, SC, 29201
Featured drinks: Classic margarita, Sage margarita
END
(Congrats, you made it!)
