Have you tried all the spots on Columbia’s Margarita Mile?
By Madeline Cuddihy | July 30, 2019 at 2:31 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 2:31 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is famously hot in Columbia this summer and what’s a better way to cool off than with a delicious margarita - if you’re of age of course!

The site “Only In Your State” found that if you traverse around historic Main Street you can hit 5 completely different spots for delicious margaritas within the same mile! So we of course had to try it out for ourselves. The 1.2 mile walking tour will take you about 25 minutes to complete (if you don’t stop for a drink) and features the best of Main Street, The Vista and right by the State House as well.

Here’s the 5 spots, in order, so you can make your own walking tour:

START

1. Tio’s Mexican Cafe and Cantina

Address: 921 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC, 29201

Featured drinks: Pineapple margarita, margarita towers (trust us, you need friend for this one)

2. Monterrey Mexican Restaurant

Address: 931 Senate Street, Columbia, SC, 29201

Featured drinks: Supremo margarita, Pomegranate margarita

3. Coa Agaveria y Cocina

Address: 823A Lady Streer, Columbia, SC, 29201

Featured drinks: COA margarita, Tequila Smash

4. Cantina 76

Address: 1301 Main Street, Columbia, SC, 29201

Featured drinks: Strawberry-basil margarita, Skinny margarita

5. The Whig

Address: 1200 Main Street, Columbia, SC, 29201

Featured drinks: Classic margarita, Sage margarita

END

(Congrats, you made it!)

