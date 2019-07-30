Gov. Henry McMaster to announce recipients of Volkswagen settlement funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Gov. Henry McMaster will be joined by S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and S.C. Department of Insurance Director Ray Farmer to announce the recipients of the first round of Volkswagen settlement funds, totaling nearly $10 million July 30.
The announcement will take place at White Knoll High School at 10:30 a.m.
In June of 2017, Governor McMaster named the South Carolina Department of Insurance as the lead agency to determine how the funds should be allocated. Under the settlement terms, the lead agency must administer and develop a written Beneficiary Mitigation Plan explaining how the funds will be used within our state to reduce emissions and seek public input for the use of funds.
Since the original announcement, the state’s share of the settlement funds has increased from $31 million to $34 million. Additional rounds of funding will be announced at a later date.
For more information about the settlement fund, visit https://doi.sc.gov/889/Volkswagen-Settlement/.
