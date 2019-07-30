2 flown to hospital after semi, truck crash on I-26 West near Chapin

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A collision on Interstate 26 near Chapin injured two people and temporarily blocked all westbound lanes of the interstate.
It happened just after noon on Tuesday, about three miles west of U.S. Highway 176 (Exit 97). All lanes have since reopened.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed a tractor-trailer and a truck collided near mile marker 94.
Emergency crews flew two patients to the hospital who were hurt in the crash.
While the lanes are open, police remain on the scene and officials urge drivers to use caution.
Officials did not say which vehicles the victims were in at the time of the crash. The severity of those people’s injuries is also not yet known.
Check back for updates.
