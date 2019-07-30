First Alert Forecast: Humidity and Rain Chance Going Up This Week

That Tropical Feeling Is On The Way Back
Our typical summer pattern of Hot, Humid conditions and afternoon thunderstorms returns by Thursday. High pressure will continue to move to the East giving us more Gulf moisture and better chances of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.
Carolina sunshine and HOT temperatures Today and Wednesday with only isolated showers (mostly East of Columbia with the Sea Breeze)
Weather Highlights:
- Mostly sunny and Dry through Wednesday
- Humidity increasing over the next few days
- Isolated storms Wednesday with a better chance of afternoon showers/thunderstorms Thursday - Weekend
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, HOT. Highs Middle 90s
Tonight: Fair. Lows Near 70 to upper 60s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, isolated late day storms. Highs Middle 90s. Rain chance 20%
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs Lower 90s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.