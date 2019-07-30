Federal agents to aid CPD, RCSD in cracking down on violent crime

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new federal initiative called Project Safe Neighborhoods is aiming to curb violent crime in the city of Columbia and Richland County, as the city boasts a violent crime rate double that of the national average.
The initiative, introduced late last week, involves law enforcement agencies on the local, state and federal level. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is also involved, providing much-needed support in prosecuting some of the Midland’s most dangerous criminals, according to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook.
“There is skepticism. There’s been lots of programs, here today, gone tomorrow, that’s the first big challenge to overcome,” Holbrook said. “We have to have follow through with what we’re going to say and be able to show some results.”
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Holbrook work closely to fight gun violence and said prior strategies and tactics to cut down on the violence simply haven’t worked. The new initiative offers federal agents with ATF to press federal charges against individuals who are illegally in possession of guns. Up until this point, Holbrook said very few consequences exist under South Carolina law for offenders caught with firearms, some multiple times.
“It usually results in a fine of some sort and doesn’t worsen with the increased number of offenses,” Lott said. “If there’s a fear of certainty that they’re going to get caught and if they get caught, they’re going to prison. If they have that fear of certainty, that will stop them.”
Lott said he studied the same initiative in other areas of the country and found success stories when comparing the certainty of punishment to the severity.
“There’s not a bond hearing in the next two hours where they’re out on the street before we’re done with our paperwork,” he said. “That’s a certainty that your butt is sitting in jail and you’re facing a federal charge and you are going be prosecuted and you’re going to go to federal prison.”
Holbrook said the initiative will also capitalize on technology, data, and evidence-based practices to help identify some of the worst criminals in the Midlands. According to both Holbrook and Lott, five percent of people are responsible for 80 percent of the crime, most of which takes place in north Columbia.
“In the past, programs have taken a shotgun approach, a shotgun shell is you just throw a bunch of bullets out,” Lott said. “We’re taking a rifle approach, a very dedicated, focused approach on a small number of people who are committing most of our crimes.”
Holbrook said he understands some of the skepticism residents in afflicted neighborhoods may have about the new initiative. But, he said community support and buy-in is critical to its success, as it will help identify those causing the most violence and getting them off of the streets.
The initiative also includes support from SLED, the FBI and the DEA. Holbrook said for the first time local, state and federal partners are meeting together in the same room periodically to discuss goals.
“We’re also talking with those front line officers because they’re the ones in the community and have a pulse for what’s going on,” he said. “All of this feedback is vital. No one has their own separate agenda or goals. It’s a concentrated effort.”
Those at risk of federal gun charges and prison time are people who have prior convictions banning them from owning or being in possession of a gun, Lott said. Federal charges require a defendant is detained, meaning bond cannot immediately be set.
Law enforcement said it hopes collaboration with its partners, the court system and the community will help remove the five percent of people responsible for the majority of the crime, off the streets by instilling a fear of federal prison time in those offenders.
