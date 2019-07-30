15 fatalities in three days on South Carolina roads: Highway Patrol weighs in on ways to prevent fatal accidents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two fatal accidents occurred yesterday involving motorcycles and semi-trucks. One crash occurred near the Broad River Exit in Irmo on I-26 and the other occurred on the Lake Murray Dam.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has called the days between memorial day and labor day the “100 deadliest days of summer”.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two fatalities yesterday were the fourteenth and fifteenth fatalities in three days on South Carolina highways.
There were thirteen fatalities over the weekend; a number that Lance Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said is disheartening.
“For us, that’s thirteen doors that we knocked on,” Jones said. “That’s 13 families that troopers notified that they lost a loved one.”
Highway Patrol reported that in six of the thirteen deaths, seat belts weren’t used.
“We see where seatbelts contribute to about half of our fatalities,” Jones said. “If we could just get people to buckle up then we wouldn’t be talking about some of these fatalities”
Of the 544 people who have died on South Carolina highways this year, 180 were not wearing seatbelts.
Jones says the fine isn’t large if a person is caught not wearing a seatbelt, but the price of an accident without a seatbelt is.
“The excuse that its only 25 dollars and it only affects me, that’s a lie,” Jones said. “It affects not only yourself but oftentimes entire communities”.
In the two motorcycle accidents, both individuals weren’t wearing helmets. Helmets aren’t required by state law.
“I would oftentimes say that wearing a helmet would save your life and help you in a crash,” Jones said.
This weekend’s fatalities occurred in nine different counties including one in Lexington and one in Orangeburg.
