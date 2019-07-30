Family for Life: Sarah’s Smile

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In this month’s Family for Life, a bit of a surprise.
Most kids are a little shy, even nervous, when we first meet. But not Sarah. She said she’s been waiting for a moment like this to finally find a real home. Sarah’s been waiting a long time.
When she met our Judi Gatson for a paint party at Mad Platter, the 16-year-old just poured her heart out.
“It’s very emotional,” Sarah said, “because you don’t know what to think or what to say all you know is that you got to keep moving forward.”
She’s been in and out of foster care for years. She said it’s been harder than she thought. But what you need to know about Sarah is she has a strong spirit that won’t give up and won’t give in.
Sarah said there are times when she thought she couldn’t do it, especially at school. Thinking about those challenging days, Sarah became emotional
“I thought I wouldn’t be able to finish high school because my mom and my family members didn’t finish high school,” she said, “so my goal is to finish high school and to be the first generation.”
But now those doubts have been transformed into dreams. Not only is Sarah graduating from high school, she’s doing it a year early!
One of her proudest moments was 27-week long streak on the A/B honor roll!
“I just accomplished it,” Sarah said. “I didn’t think I could do it but then I tried my hardest.”
She’s hoping to attend a two-year tech school and transfer to USC to get a health sciences degree.
When it comes to a family, Sarah really wants a two-parent family. What she looks forward to most is spending one-on-one girl time with her new mom.
“You don’t always have to go out and do stuff.” Sarah added. “Stay home and maybe play a board game together or something. Just the quality time together matters.”
In case you’re wondering how Sarah has held on to hope, wise words from her caseworker have been her lifeline.
“She basically told me to let my mind and my heart work together,” Sarah said.
Music has also soothed her soul. Judi convinced her to sing one of her favorite songs. Sarah said whenever she hears this song, it reminds her that she can do all things through Christ.
If you or someone you know is willing to consider giving Sarah the love, encouragement and support she needs to become a strong and confident young woman, reach out to Heartfelt Calling to talk with an adoption specialist about Sarah or other children available for adoption right now.
They are happy to explain more about the process and all of the services are absolutely free.
