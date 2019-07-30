Lexington-Richland District Five announces opportunity to apply for remaining seats from enrollment freeze lottery process

“Our commitment is to be as student-focused and family-friendly as we can be, while addressing the issue of overcrowding at these two schools,”School District Five Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton said. “In an effort to help families prepare for the start of school, we are announcing an opportunity for families to apply for a limited number of available seats at Chapin Elementary and Lake Murray Elementary. Our continued communication has been that the enrollment freeze is a temporary solution to overcrowding as we build a new school in the Chapin area.”